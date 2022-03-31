In addition to reception centres, the Finnish Immigration Service can set up service points for private accommodation,

The Finnish Immigration Service is preparing to set up new reception centres due to the increased need to provide accommodation for people fleeing Ukraine.

through which those seeking asylum or temporary protection who have arranged accommodation themselves can access the reception services, such as healthcare and social services and the reception allowance. Most Ukrainians fleeing to Finland are staying in private accommodation.

Some of the new reception centres are branches of existing reception centres. The Finnish Immigration Service continues to increase the number of accommodation places in existing reception centres.

The Finnish Immigration Service is responsible for the coordination, planning and supervision of the reception system. The Finnish Immigration Service has reception centres in Helsinki, Lappeenranta (Joutseno) and Oulu. Other reception centres are maintained by non-governmental organisations, municipalities and companies.

New reception centres as of 18 March 2022

Salmiranta branch of the Jyväskylä reception centre, the Finnish Red Cross, 150 places. Opens by 6 April 2022.

Salo reception centre, Medivida Oy, 250 places. Opens by 5 April 2022.

Further information

Source: Finnish Immigration Service