“The increase will be markedly faster than general inflation, and we may experience the most significant yearly increase in food prices during the EU membership of Finland,” commented Sari Forsman-Hugg , the research director at PTT.

INCREASES in food prices will outpace inflation this spring and amount to roughly 11 per cent in 2022, forecasts Pellervo Economic Research (PTT).

PTT on Tuesday said the Russian invasion of Ukraine will have a years-long impact on the global food system, limiting the availability and driving up the prices of production inputs, agricultural products and food. In Finland, the cost crisis in agriculture will consequently continue and the availability of production inputs may decrease.

Although PTT stated that its forecast is based on the assumption that the war will drag on and limit economic activity between Russia and the West, even a quick end to the war would not be enough to avoid long-term effects on global agricultural and food production and trade.

For Finnish agriculture, the most significant uncertainty is projected for 2023, said Päivi Kujala, a senior agricultural economist at PTT.

If the weather conditions are favourable, the use of fertilisers is optimised and all feasible field plots are sown this season, the harvest should be sufficient from the perspective of Finnish security of food supply and functioning of the food chain. The uncertainty associated with next year arises from the availability of fertilisers and harvest.

Russia has recently been a significant source of ammoniac and potassium fertilisers for Finland.

“There is a risk that agricultural producers will see their liquidity erode, decrease production or discontinue their farms, and that the security of supply will deteriorate. Many farms do not have economic buffers that would help them to overcome the worst,” said Kujala.

As production costs have increased, the situation has worsened particularly for livestock farmers in Finland. Liquidity problems may have also prevented some producers from procuring fertilisers.

“Rapidly increasing costs create substantial pressure to raise producer prices, which have not increased in step with [production] costs,” highlighted Juuso Aalto-Setälä, an agricultural economist at PTT.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT