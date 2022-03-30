“There’s readiness to especially sanction coal and oil, but natural gas is also being discussed,” she revealed .

THE EUROPEAN UNION has yet to reach a consensus on sanctions on Russian energy, but they remain in the toolkit, Minister for European Affairs and Ownership Steering Tytti Tuppurainen (SDP) stated on YLE A-studio on Monday.

Finland is prepared to recourse to tougher sanctions, according to her. “We aren’t ruling out any measures. We’re ready for tough measures,” she said, adding that decisions on sanctions are made primarily based on an overall assessment that includes an estimate of the effectiveness of existing sanctions.

Tuppurainen also commented on the situation of a couple of state-owned companies with operations in Russia. VR, the railway company that suspended its services to and from Russia on Sunday, made its decision based on sanctions targeted at rail traffic, she viewed. Fortum continues to operate in the country and will continue to make decisions about its operations independently.

“I’m sure the company is on top of things when it comes to the risks of having business operations linked to Russia,” said Tuppurainen.

She added that she had talked with the company’s management even though she will not influence its decisions.

“The EU has observed that we must reduce dependence on Russian markets, and first and foremost we must cut off our dependence related to Russian fossil energy. These are the kinds of messages that are surely heard by the management of Fortum,” she said.

Fortum and its German subsidiary Uniper operate 12 power plants in Russia, with a combined power generation capacity of 15.5 gigawatts and heat production capacity of 10.2 gigawatts. The Russian operations contributed about 20 per cent, or 500 million euros, of the energy company’s comparable operating profit in 2021.

Markus Rauramo, the CEO of Fortum, said on 3 March that the company’s primary focus is on the well-being of its employees and the security of supply of customers in all countries.

“All our operations are currently running as normal, so we can fulfil our duties to our customers,” he stated.

“It is obviously clear that we are complying with all applicable laws and regulations, including sanctions, and preparing for various scenarios,” he added. “At the same time, business as usual cannot continue. For now, we have stopped all new investment projects in Russia until further notice and we will continue to reduce our thermal exposure in Russia.”

Aleksi Teivainen – HT