“Finnish society as a whole should be prepared for various measures from Russia seeking to influence policymaking in Finland on the Nato issue,” Antti Pelttari, the director general of Supo, stated on Tuesday.

IN THE COMING MONTHS , Russia is likely to launch cyber and information campaigns against Finland, says the Finnish Security Intelligence Service (Supo).

“Public authorities must secure the conditions for a full and frank debate without intimidation, and ensure that outsiders are unable to influence security policy decisions made by Finland.”

Widespread Russian influence and unlawful intelligence campaigns have emerged as the primary national security threats in Finland due to the ongoing debate about Nato, according to Supo. Although no major changes have yet been detected in Russian activity against Finland, Russia is likely to expand its cyber and information campaigns westward from Ukraine.

“Operations against Finland are therefore also likely to increase in the coming months,” said Pelttari.

While most cyberattacks are denial-of-service attacks and website takeovers designed to create the false impression that societal functions have been paralysed, the threat of more serious cyberattacks has also increased, estimated Supo. Companies should thus take action to ensure systems linked to critical infrastructure, such as water and energy distribution, cannot be accessed directly through the internet.

Decision-makers, in turn, should see to the security of their mobile phones and other electronic devices.

The Russian toolkit also contains more extreme measures, including the kinds of violent acts it has carried out in recent years in the EU. According to Supo, there is evidence of Russian intelligence agencies’ involvement in the destruction of munition depots in Bulgaria and the Czech Republic, as well as assassinations and assassination attempts in Germany and the UK.

Pelttari said the information operations may include deep-fake videos, smearing policy-makers and claims about the mistreatment of people of Russian background in Finland. Russia may also look to incite public fears about its operations in order to undermine trust in the central administration.

Finland has yet to come under a particularly sophisticated information campaign, according to him.

The Supo yearbook states that foreign powers have continued to target continuous, wide-ranging and well-resourced intelligence operations against Finland. The incidence of such operations is expected to intensify as a consequence of the security situation deteriorating and tensions between superpowers increasing.

“Continuous intelligence operations that jeopardise Finland’s national security are still conducted mainly by the intelligence organisations of Russia and China,” the yearbook reads.

The foreign intelligence operations detected last year focused largely on long-term interests, including the possible application to join Nato, initiatives in the Arctic, foreign and security policy, defence materiel procurement, international military co-operation, cybersecurity and expertise, and border security projects.

In addition to gathering intelligence, some foreign powers seek to influence decision-making and public opinion.

“Russian intelligence in Finland takes a particular interest in Finland’s relationship with Nato. The tensions around Nato expansion and the Nato debate that has lately taken place in Finland will likely further increase intelligence gathering on Finland’s short-term intentions with regard to a Nato membership application.”

China, meanwhile, has engaged in so-called refugee espionage, a practice that seeks to use means such as harassment to control and silence people or groups, such as members or supporters of the political opposition, who have settled in another country.

Supo viewed that the practice has become a “permanent phenomenon” and should be criminalised in Finland.

In Sweden, courts have handed down sentences for refugee espionage. The Stockholm District Court in 2018 sentenced a man of Tibetan origin to imprisonment for gathering information on ethnic Tibetans living in Sweden at the request of China.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT