Finns' support for economic countermeasures against Russia remains high, although at the same time an equal number of people are concerned about the impact of the war on the Finnish economy. 82% of Finns are in favor of sanctions, according to a study carried out by the marketing agency ToinenPHD.

"80% of Finns are concerned about the impact of the war in Ukraine on the Finnish economy, and 50% is concerned about the impact of the war on their own economy. Due to the war, about every eighth of Finns have postponed their own larger purchases," says Research Director Kari Tervonen from ToinenPHD.

Nearly two-thirds of Finns hope that the European Union will support Ukraine even more strongly. Approximately one third of working-age Finns have themselves supported Ukraine with donations of money or goods. Around 7 % of households even expresses a will to be prepared to house Ukrainian refugees if necessary, and a further 11 % are somewhat prepared to consider this.

The main difference in attitude between men and women comes in the clearly higher support of men (48% vs 27%) in the provision of military aid and other military assistance to Ukraine.

One-fifth of Finns are not taking a position on Russia's actions or are more understanding of Russia's actions. For example, 10% believe that the war in Ukraine has been handled too much from one perspective only in media.

During the period 14–20 March, 1,000 Finns aged 18 to 70 were interviewed for the survey conducted by marketing agency ToinenPHD. ToinenPHD has conducted a previous study on the attitudes of Finns on Ukrainian war two weeks earlier.

Source: ToinenPHD - Kari Tervonen