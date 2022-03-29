Statistics Finland on Monday revealed that its consumer confidence indicator plunged from 0.5 in February to -10.5 in March, its lowest level since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and during the global financial crisis in late 2008.

CONSUMER CONFIDENCE eroded to its third-lowest level since 1995 in Finland in March.

The indicator stood at -1.7 in January and -3.0 in March 2021.

Finnish consumers are currently pessimistic about their own and, especially, the national economy. Expectations about the national economy have not been as gloomy since December 2008, according to Statistics Finland.

Consumers’ views on their own financial situation and expectations about the general employment situation fell sharply but remained close to their long-term average. Wage earners and business owners responding to the consumer sentiment survey indicated that their personal threat of being laid off or furloughed has decreased moderately from the previous month.

Their estimates and expectations of inflation rose further above the long-term averages, the expectations hitting an all-time high in the 27-year history of the survey.

Finns estimated that the time is relatively opportune for saving but quite inopportune for buying durable goods or taking out a loan. The responses nonetheless indicate that rather many are planning on taking out a loan.

Consumers in Finland continue to mull over buying or building a house in the next 12 months in noticeably high numbers.

Statistics Finland interviewed 1,014 people for its consumer survey between 1 and 20 March.

Hannu Nummiaro, a private economist at Lähi-Tapiola, told YLE that the deterioration of consumer confidence typically signals the start of cautious saving.

“Household consumption has been the largest cyclical factor since the start of the coronavirus crisis. Now the decline in confidence is letting air out from the household-driven recovery,” he commented to the public broadcasting company.

Reijo Heiskanen, the chief economist at OP Financial Group, added that the sharp decline in confidence has yet to be reflected in card payments.

“Despite the rapid decline in confidence, it doesn’t look like people have started to quickly reduce their purchases unlike during the [first] coronavirus spring, which was reflected in consumption very directly.”

Although consumers tend to re-consider especially large purchases, such as cars and houses, amid economic uncertainty, Heiskanen estimated that consumption choices are presently dictate more by rising inflation than an eagerness to save money: as inflation picks up pace, consumers are seeing their purchasing power deteriorate.

“The current outlook is that inflation will be higher than earlier expectations, which will have a negative impact on households’ purchasing power and consumption over time,” he said.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT