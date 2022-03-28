THE BRISK winds witnessed over the weekend may have subsided, but a new low-pressure system has already made its way to Finland, says Anne Borgström, a meteorologist at YLE.
Up to 10 centimetres of snow may fall this morning and early afternoon in Central Finland, Northern Savo and South and North Karelia. Snow and sleet may fall also in southern parts of the country late into the evening.
Although temperatures will be relatively high in southern parts of the country on Monday, they are forecast to mostly stay below zero until early April. As the low-pressure front continues to track toward the east this evening, it will make way for a stream of cold air, in places accompanied by snowfall, from the north.
“Even though we’ve switched to summer time, the weather will be pretty wintery,” said Borgström.
Aleksi Teivainen – HT