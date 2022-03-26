The Canal delegates agree annually on the length of the sailing season in the Saimaa Canal. During the season, the Saimaa Canal is open to vessel traffic 24 hours a day.

The Saimaa Canal delegates have decided that the traffic season in the Canal will start on 28 March 2022 at 06.00.

The delegates agree on a protocol of the length of the sailing period and the preliminary date on which the traffic season will open. A more specific date for the opening will be determined according to ice and weather conditions, and this will be agreed upon through correspondence between the canal delegates.

Finland’s Saimaa Canal Delegate is Minna Kivimäki, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transport and Communications.

“Finland complies with the EU sanctions policy, but the sanctions do not apply to traffic in the Saimaa Canal, which means that it can be opened as usual,” Kivimäki says.

The Saimaa Canal is 43 kilometres long. Nearly half of the Canal runs through an area leased from Russia.

The Finnish and Russian Canal Delegates have agreed to open the Saimaa Canal on 28 March 2022. However, the icebreaking assistance services for the Canal will not be started at that time.

Source: Ministry of Transport and Communications