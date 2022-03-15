Statistics Finland on Monday reported that consumer prices increased by 4.5 per cent year-on-year in February, a rate that was 0.1 percentage points higher than in January. The rate of inflation has not been as high for nearly 15 years, since the second half of 2008.

Inflation in the eurozone stood at 5.8 per cent in February.

Consumer prices are presently driven up especially by increases in the cost of fuels, electricity and residential repair and renovation, according to Statistics Finland. The prices were kept in check primarily by decreases in daycare costs, the mean interest rate on housing loans and regular ferry service prices.

The prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages rose by 4.5 per cent year-on-year in February, the highest rate since early 2015.

Inflationary pressure is substantial particularly on coffee, the prices of which have surged by 33.75 per cent over the past 12 months and 41.3 per cent over the past 24 months, according to Helsingin Sanomat.

Jukka Appelqvist, the chief economist at Finland Chamber of Commerce, on Monday reminded that the latest statistics have yet been affected by the war instigated by Russia in Ukraine. He also reminded that many predicted that inflation had reached its peak in hitting 3.7 per cent in November 2021.

“That wasn’t the case, and we’ve yet to see the peak. Price increases will continue,” he tweeted.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT