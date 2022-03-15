YLE on Monday revealed that support for the membership has jumped from 53 to 62 per cent in the first two weeks of the war in Ukraine, according to a survey conducted on 9–11 March. Opposition to the membership, in turn, has dropped from 28 to 16 per cent since the first days of what is already a 19-day war.

The public broadcasting company surveyed public views on the membership previously on 23–25 February.

The war has brought about a momentous shift in public views on defence and security policy in Finland. Support for Nato membership had hovered at around 25 per cent for decades prior to the invasion.

A notable change has occurred, for example, in the views of women, according to YLE. The share of female respondents who are in favour of joining the defence alliance rose from 41 to 53 per cent in the two weeks leading up to 11 March, whereas that of female respondents who are opposed to joining dropped from 31 to 18 per cent. Supporters of the Centre and Left Alliance have similarly re-aligned notably to support the membership, albeit only narrowly in the case of the latter party.

“Voters of the Left Alliance have gone from clearly opposing to supporting Nato membership,” said Jari Pajunen, the managing director at Taloustutkimus.

YLE on Monday also reported that support for the membership would rise to 74 per cent in the event that the Finnish political leadership expressed their backing for it and to 77 per cent in the event that Sweden applied to join Nato.

Many Finnish decision-makers have suggested that the decision should be preceded by an advisory referendum, but the survey found that fewer than a quarter (24%) of the public believe a referendum is necessary. Nearly two-thirds (65%) of the respondents contrastively stated that a referendum is unnecessary.

In late February, 41 per cent of respondents were in favour and 48 per cent against holding a referendum on the issue.

A total of 1,378 people responded to the online survey conducted by Taloustutkimus between 9 and 11 March. The results have a margin of error of +/-2.5 percentage points.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT