The Ministerial working group on developing the digital transformation, the data economy and public administration will take responsibility for cybersecurity and the preparedness of public administration. The Government altered the tasks of the ministerial working group on 10 March.

The ministerial working group makes policy decisions on measures to secure the functioning of society and the digital operating environment in the event of cyber incidents and cyber influence activities. It also makes decisions on the preparedness of public administration in the situation caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The composition of the ministerial working group will remain the same

The ministerial working group will be chaired by Minister of Local Government Sirpa Paatero in matters concerning public administration. In other matters, Minister of Transport and Communications Timo Harakka will serve as Chair until the end of March 2022, followed by Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä until the end of September 2022. After this, Minister Paatero will serve as Chair in all matters for the remainder of the term.

The other members of the group are Minister of Finance Annika Saarikko, Minister of Justice Anna-Maja Henriksson, Minister of the Interior Krista Mikkonen, and Minister of Social Affairs and Health Hanna Sarkkinen.

The ministerial working group was first appointed in September 2021. The ministerial working group’s task is to guide and direct the development of the digital transformation, the data economy, information policy, cybersecurity and public administration. It coordinates measures and situation awareness related to these matters. It will coordinate the development projects and draw up the necessary policy guidelines on the key measures to develop the sector.

The Government comprises the highest level of cybersecurity management

Finland has a long-standing and well-functioning tradition of cybersecurity preparedness. The division of responsibilities between different authorities is clear and is based on legislation. The authorities cooperate on a daily basis and have well-organised coordination groups.

The Finnish Transport and Communications Agency's National Cyber Security Centre is responsible for producing and maintaining a joint situation picture with respect to cybersecurity. The National Cyber Security Director who works in the Ministry of Transport and Communications is tasked with sharing information on the current cybersecurity situation, bringing together different cybersecurity operators, and interpreting and analysing information on the cybersecurity situation picture for decision-makers, the media and other parties. This creates information to support decision-making and increases the understanding of cybersecurity.

In normal circumstances, the Director is responsible for keeping the situation under control. In case of serious cyber incidents, the Ministry of Transport and Communications, alongside the Director, coordinates all other ministries that are affected by the matter.

Source: Ministry of Transport and Communications