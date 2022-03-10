Investors pulled 583 million euros from long-term interest funds, 230 million euros from sort-term interest funds and 75 million euros from mutual funds. Investments in alternative funds amounting to 38 million and those in equity funds to one million euros.

ALMOST 850 million euros was withdrawn from investment funds registered in Finland in February, reports Finance Finland.

With fund capital decreasing also as a consequence of market development, the total amount of capital in investment funds stood at 149 billion euros on 28 February.

Finance Finland on Tuesday expressed its concern about a possible country risk attached to Finland following the Russian invasion of Ukraine on 24 February and the stiff sanctions imposed on Russia by the EU, the UK and the US. The development sent shares tumbling across Europe, particularly in Finland.

One worrying phenomenon is the gradually widening difference in the interest rates of the 10-year government bonds of Finland and Germany, according to Mariia Somerla, an expert at Finance Finland.

“A special country risk is being priced in in Finland. Decision-makers must take various measures to make sure investments in Finland will continue and Finland continues to be seen as a safe and appealing investment destination,” she commented.

Somerla also pointed out that the benefits of broad-based diversification of investments were realised in February.

Statistics Finland has revealed that about 1.3 million Finns had savings in funds in 2020. The median investment in funds was roughly 4,000 euros.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT