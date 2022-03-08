Minister of the Interior Krista Mikkonen (Greens) on Monday said people fleeing the war are primarily heading to countries with existing large communities of Ukrainians, such as Italy, Poland and Spain.

OFFICIALS in Finland are preparing for a rise in the number of people fleeing the increasingly savage war waged in Ukraine by President Vladimir Putin ’s Russia, according to the Finnish Immigration Service (Migri).

“Finland may be a bit on the periphery, and I’m not sure how the fact that we’re border neighbours with Russia affects how appealing a destination Finland is seen as,” she commented at a press conference held by Migri, the Finnish Red Cross and the Ministry of the Interior.

Minna Hulkkonen, the director general of migration at the Ministry of the Interior, stated that the number of people arriving from the embattled country is nonetheless expected to increase in the weeks to come.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has estimated that almost 1,750,000 refugees have left Ukraine since 24 February.

Ukrainians have submitted a total of 686 asylum applications in Finland in 2022, including 61 on Sunday, according to Migri. The number is unlikely to be an accurate reflection of the situation because Ukrainians do not need a visa for stays not exceeding 90 days in the Schengen Area.

Finland is offering people fleeing the war temporary protection in accordance with a decision made by the interior ministers of the EU on 3 March. Such people will be granted a residence permit of one to three years that enables them to not only reside, but also to work and access services such as education and health care across the 27-country bloc.

The Ministry of the Interior on Monday said all member states have pledged to provide temporary protection to the following groups of people who lived and left Ukraine on or after 24 February, the first day of the invasion by Russia: Ukrainian nationals and their family members, people who received international protection in Ukraine and their family members, and other permanent residents of Ukraine who cannot return to their home country.

Finland is offering temporary protection also to Ukrainian nationals and their family members who fled Ukraine slightly before the invasion and cannot return due to the conflict, other Ukrainian nationals who are already residing or have already arrived in Finland and their family members, and non-EU nationals who had resided legally in Ukraine and cannot return to their home country.

The 27 reception centres in the country have raised their capacity by roughly 2,000 to 3,000. There is also a readiness to establish new centres, according to Elina Immonen, a deputy director general at Migri.

“Similarly to asylum seekers, people granted temporary protection have the right to live in reception centres,” she said.

The UNHCR has reported that over 1,025,000 people have fled the conflict to Poland, over 180,000 to Hungary, over 128,000 to Slovakia, almost 83,000 to Moldova, almost 79,000 to Romania and over 53,000 to Russia.

Filippo Grandi of the UNHCR on Monday described the crisis as the fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.

For Finland, the decisive factor will be how the countries are able to help the people fleeing the invasion, estimated Hulkkonen. The EU, for example, could activate a mechanism that would enable a more equal distribution of the burden between member states, but so far no such requests have been made. Nor have there been requests for relocating refugees from the countries neighbouring Ukraine.

“That’s naturally also a possibility,” she told.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT