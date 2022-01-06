Helsingin Sanomat on Wednesday pointed out that there has been hardly any discussion about postponing the elections, even though the most recent municipal elections were moved back from last spring to summer on grounds of projections made by the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL).

ADVANCE VOTING for the county elections is scheduled to kick off in a week despite the fact that coronavirus infections are popping up at an unprecedented rate in Finland.

THL in March estimated that anything between 2,600 and 11,200 infections could be reported on the original election day, 18 April. The motion to postpone the elections received the backing of all parties except for the Finns Party.

On Wednesday, 6,791 new infections were reported in Finland.

Pekka Timonen, the permanent secretary at the Ministry of Justice, revealed in a news conference yesterday that not a single party has proposed that the elections be postponed. Arto Jääskeläinen, the director of electoral administration at the Ministry of Justice, viewed a couple of weeks ago that it is neither necessary, nor practically feasible to postpone the county elections.

Dinah Arifulla, a specialist at THL, reminded in the conference that the epidemiological situation is different from last spring in that the vaccination coverage is much higher and that the mortality rate has not increased in spite of the high incidence of infections. Voting, she assured, can be arranged safely: voters are encouraged to wear masks and apply hand sanitisers, while polling stations are advised to pay attention to ventilation and social distancing.

Voters who have contracted the virus, been exposed to it or experienced any symptoms should not enter polling station but call a number printed on a poster found outside every polling station. Voters can thereby fill in the ballot paper in, for example, their car or a booth set up outside the station before handing it over to the official, who will take it to the ballot box on their behalf.

“If you know you have the coronavirus, you shouldn’t go into a polling station even if you haven’t been specifically prohibited from doing so by an infectious diseases physician. These kinds of people should call the number,” Heini Huotarinen of the Ministry of Justice said according to Helsingin Sanomat.

No advance registration is required to vote outside the station, she added. Anyone requiring special arrangements should nonetheless make sure they arrive at the station in time.

“It’s clear that voting outside also demands more from the voter. The voter must be more proactive and co-operative than otherwise.”

Voting at home is not the primary alternative for scheduling reasons. Registration for voting at home will end two weeks before the election day, on Tuesday 11 January.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT