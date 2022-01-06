Kirsi Varhila , the permanent secretary at the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, confirmed to YLE on Wednesday that the ministry is proposing that schools begin the spring term in remote instruction.

THE FINNISH GOVERNMENT has continued to weigh up restrictions to limit the spread of the omicron variant.

“Today we presented a question from the officials to the ministerial working group on social and health care affairs about whether we should after all re-consider remote teaching as far as schools are concerned so that we can promote vaccine uptake a bit more,” she commented to the public broadcasting company.

The matter, she reminded, falls within the purview of not the working group on social and health care affairs, but of the inter-administrative working group set up to manage the epidemic. The group is expected to sit down on Friday, according to Helsingin Sanomat.

Minister of Education Li Andersson (LA) on Wednesday expressed her reservations about the proposal.

“The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health has drafted its proposal, which will next be discussed by the government. It would’ve been preferable if the ministry had notified the government of its proposal earlier. The education field is put in an unreasonable situation, given that in-person teaching is set to start on Monday,” she stated to Helsingin Sanomat.

The Ministry of Education and Culture has, together with other stakeholders in the field, prepared to start the new year in in-person instruction, in accordance with decisions made by the government before Christmas.

While the government does not have the authority to order schools to switch to remote instruction, it can issue a broad-based recommendation to regional decision-makers.

“Our legislation also makes remote instruction possible under local decisions in localities where the epidemiological situation warrants it,” added Andersson.

The Left Alliance, she reminded, has had a key role in ensuring the government considers any restrictions targeted at children and young people as last-resort measures. It would be outlandish to move children and young people to remote instruction while bars and restaurants are allowed to stay open.

“We see it as pretty unfeasible that grown-up upper-secondary students can go to a bar at daytime, but they can’t go to school,” argued Andersson.

The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health is also expected to send a letter to municipalities and regional state administrative agencies, advising them to shut down various customer and participant facilities under section 58g of the communicable diseases act, according to Helsingin Sanomat.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT