“We would hope that people think whether their symptoms require immediate urgent care or whether they could be treated the next day at a health care centre or with self-care instructions,” said Maarit Castrén , the director of emergency medicine and services at HUS.

A POST-HOLIDAY SURGE in Covid-19 cases is putting a strain on health care resources in the Hospital District of Helsinki and Uusimaa (HUS).

Uusimaa accounted for roughly a half (2,724) of the nearly 5,500 new coronavirus infections reported in Finland on Tuesday, according to YLE. Almost one-third of the coronavirus tests conducted in the hospital district are currently coming back positive, with the omicron variant believe to be the cause of up to 90 per cent of the laboratory-confirmed cases.

The high number of cases has driven up demand for both basic and special care, creating congestions and forcing prioritisations in several units.

HUS on Tuesday gauged in its press release that the highly transmissible omicron is creating a completely new epidemiological situation.

“The constant rise in infections and exposures becomes a threat to the core functions of society if a large number of staff in health care or another critical sector is absent from the workplace,” highlighted Veli-Matti Ulander, the acting chief medical officer at HUS.

The testing capacity of the district – roughly 7,000 nasopharyngeal samples a day – is no longer sufficient to verify even the most pressing suspected cases, leading to growing wait times in testing queues. HUS is consequently demanding that the criteria for testing, tracing and quarantining be re-examined.

Asko Järvinen, the chief physician of infectious diseases at HUS, on Tuesday told Helsingin Sanomat that quarantines are presently not an effective means to manage the epidemic because of the congestions in testing and tracing.

“Now the call doesn’t come immediately or the call doesn’t come until after the official quarantine period, meaning it doesn’t prevent infections but it’s for receiving the compensation,” he said.

“The quarantine orders are simply issued too late. You could say that it’s not as much about ordering people into quarantine as it is about people observing a quarantine. People should now have the awareness to put themselves in quarantine and contact their contacts as soon as they develop respiratory symptoms, so that the chains of infection can be cut.”

The City of Helsinki has similarly reported that coronavirus infections have caused congestions at its heath care centres and home care services. It is advising anyone with a non-urgent matter to wait until the epidemiological situation has alleviated before contacting health care centres.

The Finnish capital is seeking to safeguard all urgent and necessary care and fulfil all existing appointments, even though staff absences could eventually necessitate cancellations or postponements. Also home-care visits will have to be shortened or re-scheduled.

Due to the congestions in testing, locals who have been received two vaccine injections or recovered from the coronavirus disease are advised not to book a test appointment. It is also not necessary to verify the results of self-tests in a laboratory, according to the City of Helsinki.

The magnitude of the task faced by testing and tracing authorities has been recognised also elsewhere.

Minister of Family Affairs and Social Services Krista Kiuru (SDP) on Tuesday told MTV Uutiset that the Finnish Defence Forces will be asked to assist municipalities and hospital districts with testing, tracing and vaccinations.

The requested contribution equals the input of roughly 5,000 personnel over a two-month period, according to the news outlet.

The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL), meanwhile, is discussing whether the quarantine period should be re-considered to ensure the omicron variant does not overwhelm critical societal functions, according to Helsingin Sanomat.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT