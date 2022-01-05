“It’s looking like regions in the east will get the most snow, about five centimetres. This is still somewhat uncertain, however,” Heikki Sinisalo , a meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute, stated to Helsingin Sanomat on Tuesday.

MORE SNOW is on the way for large parts of Finland on Wednesday.

“Temperatures will drop on Wednesday, falling below or at least close to the freezing point in all parts of the country except for Åland. Snowfall is expected even in the capital region,” he commented.

A northerly wind will start dragging down the temperatures further on Thursday.

“Friday will be the coldest day. We’ve issued cold-weather warnings to parts of the country for Friday. We may get close to -20°C even in the south, but the wind will make the chill factor significant. This is why a cold-weather warning has been issued for southern and central parts of the country.”

The mercury, he told, should hover between -20°C and -30°C in practically all parts of the country, with the lowest readings likely in North Ostrobothnia. Also in Lapland, the mercury is expected to fall at least close to -30°C in the early hours of Saturday.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT