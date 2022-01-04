Riku Kallioniemi , the managing director of Liiga, told the public broadcasting company yesterday that such appeals have been filed by 12 of the 15 clubs.

MOST CLUBS in Liiga, the top-tier professional ice hockey league in Finland, have filed an appeal against the attendance restrictions imposed by Regional State Administrative Agencies (AVI), reports YLE.

The three clubs that have not appealed, he added, are located in areas where administrative courts have set a deadline for lifting the restrictions, meaning their appeals would have been unlikely to be of any significance even in the best case scenario.

“We’re now following the situation to see how it develops,” he said.

AVI for North Ostrobothnia on Thursday issued an interlocutory judgement to suspend the order to shut down facilities intended for individual sports and exercise, responding to appeals that pointed to official assessments of the risk of transmission in such facilities. The judgement has encouraged the ice hockey league to take action, as the risk has been assessed as low also in sports venues with assigned seats and rules on mask use and social distancing.

Clubs in Liiga are effectively not allowed to take in attendees until mid-January.

The league acknowledges that the appeal process will take some time and is not expecting any quick developments. “Unfortunately we’ll have to be prepared for the eventuality of uncertainty for the next couple of weeks, even though we’d naturally hope for quick decisions,” commented Kallioniemi.

“The capital region seemed to indicate today that the restrictions that were to end in two weeks should stay in place for another two weeks,” he lamented.

Kallioniemi said the present, absolute restrictions are baffling because experiences from earlier stages of the epidemic show that it is possible to organise hockey games with limited attendance in a health-safe way.

“Event organisers feel like it’s very easy to shut down everything but whenever the situation evolves there are a lot of delays,” he said. “Two years with the coronavirus have taught that if you just wait for it to pass, you’ll realise it’ll be wickedly slow. We’d rather come up with ways to keep the wheels turning with various good practices even when the disease situation is on.”

Playing without attendees has hit several clubs severely. Mikael Lehtinen, the general manager of Porin Ässät, stated a week ago that the club will not be able to play many more games without attendees without immediate and significant financial support. The club, he added, has already burned through its cash reserves.

Tommi Virkkunen, the general manager of Oulun Kärpät, said the situation will be critical if no attendees are allowed in January.

