The Bank of Finland on Monday reported that the total value of new housing loans drawn down from credit institutions was 1.9 billion euros, representing an increase of roughly three per cent from the previous year. Almost 10 per cent, or 180 million euros, of the new loans were buy-to-let loans.

FINNISH HOUSEHOLDS continued to take out housing loans at a brisk rate in November.

The stock of housing loans stood at almost 107 billion euros, including about 8.5 billion euros in buy-to-let loans.

The loans came with an average interest rate of 0.76 per cent in November. The average rate on buy-to-let loans was 0.91 per cent. The Bank of Finland highlighted that the average interest rate has risen slightly in recent months after being stagnant for several years.

The value of loans taken out by households in the first 11 months of last year was 12 per cent higher than the corresponding period one year earlier.

The Bank of Finland reported that the share of loans with longer repayment periods have increased, with loans with a repayment period of over 25 years accounting for over 40 per cent of the loans taken out in November. The share has risen by 10 percentage points since the onset of the coronavirus epidemic, in February 2020.

Buy-to-let loans had a noticeably shorter repayment period than owner-occupied loans, over 18 years compared to over 21 years.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT