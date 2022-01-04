The current restrictions have shut down facilities such as gyms and other indoor sports and exercise facilities, the pool areas of spas, public saunas and swimming halls, dance studios and amateur theatres.

RESTRICTIONS in the Finnish capital region should be extended for two weeks until 24 January, recommends the task force coordinating the regional response to the coronavirus epidemic.

Also theme and amusement parks, the indoor spaces of zoos, indoor playgrounds and common facilities of shopping centres have been cordoned off from the public to rein in the spread of the omicron variant. The coordination group is recommending that the restrictions be applied to people born before 2003.

The strict restrictions on indoor public events and gatherings should similarly be extended for two weeks, until 31 January.

“Taking into consideration the situational picture, the grounds for extending the restrictions are in place,” Timo Aronkytö, a Deputy Mayor of Vantaa, explained to Helsingin Sanomat. “The epidemic is currently placing a burden on our health care system.”

The group highlighted that the share of tests coming back positive has peaked at over 50 per cent, even though test appointments have not been available to everyone with symptoms.

Also Veli-Matti Ulander, the acting chief medical officer at the Hospital District of Helsinki and Uusimaa (HUS), stated to the newspaper that the situation is challenging enough from the viewpoint of the district to warrant the extension. While HUS had roughly 60 inpatients with the coronavirus disease in the week leading up to Christmas, the number stood at 110 on Monday, 3 January.

Municipalities and the hospital district are consequently preparing to scale down non-urgent activities to dedicate their resources on vaccinations, the treatment of coronavirus patients and other urgent and necessary care.

“The high infection numbers simultaneously mean that more and more working-age people will have to miss work for the duration of the sickness or because of exposure. The high infection numbers, therefore, also clearly threaten efforts to safeguard critical operations of society, as staff are simultaneously missing work in great numbers,” the group noted in its press release.

The group convened to examine the situation on Monday. A final decision on extending the restrictions will be made by the Regional State Administrative Agency (AVI) for Southern Finland.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT