The Regional State Administrative Agency for Southern Finland has prohibited all indoor public events in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area for a period of three weeks from 28 December to 17 January.

Due to these restrictions, Messukeskus Helsinki, Expo and Convention Coentre will have to reschedule events planned for January, but will continue to prepare the rest of the spring programme as planned, with strong health and safety practices.

Messukeskus intended to organize several professional and public events in January 2022. The programme in January included Real Estate and FinnSec (12-13 January), Matka Nordic Travel Fair (20-23 January), Caravan (21-23 January) and Educa (28-29 Januay). The events will be rescheduled to a later date due to the prohibition of public events.

The constantly changing situation with its restrictions is challenging both for us and for our customers, as the planning span of a fair is long. We want to act responsibly and ensure that our customers have the opportunity to prepare fully for the fair. We will now focus on preparing for the other events of the spring season. Distribution of third vaccine doses is accelerating and the reform of the Covid-19 passport is proceeding. We expect that these factors will bring much-needed stability to the organisation of events, says Anni Vepsäläinen, CEO of Messukeskus.

The participation of companies that have reserved a stand for a fair will be rescheduled to the new date. The customers are contacted directly regarding practical arrangements.

The tickets of visitors who have purchased a trade fair ticket are valid in the corresponding next event. If desired, the exhibition ticket can also be exchanged for a Messukeskus gift ticket, which entitles to a one-time visit to a public event organised by Messukeskus itself in 2022.

Messukeskus ensures the safety of its events with a high hygiene standard and efficient ventilation. The halls have wide aisles and spacious programme areas. In addition, masks are strongly recommended. It is recommended that visitors attend the events at Messukeskus only completely healthy and without symptoms.

One of the halls at Messukeskus will once more be used as a Covid-19 vaccination area in January, as Helsinki is accelerating vaccination pace by reopening Messukeskus’ vaccination point after a break. In addition, meetings, training events and customer events are held in the conference facilities of Messukeskus.

Messukeskus instructions for a safe event visit

