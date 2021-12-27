A JOINT STUDY by the University of Helsinki and the University of Turku indicates that a third injection of a coronavirus vaccine generates a sound immune response in working-age people also against the omicron variant, reports Helsingin Sanomat.

“What’s important is that immunity develops after the third vaccine dose. It’s presumable that it also protects against the infection and, of course, against the serious disease,” Ilkka Julkunen, a professor of virology at the University of Turku, stated to Helsingin Sanomat on Sunday.

Julkunen is one of the authors of the yet-to-be peer-reviewed study.

Over a third (120) of the participants received the first two injections at a short interval, meaning they also received the third injection during the study. About a half (59) of them were studied for antibodies that neutralise the delta and omicron variants.

The participants mostly received two doses of Pfizer and Biontech’s Comirnaty, Moderna’s Spikevax or AstraZeneca’s Vaxzevria. Only the two first vaccines were used for the third injections.

The immune responses in both twice- and thrice-vaccinated participants were measured three weeks after the most recent injection. Twelve of the participants had tested positive for the virus prior to the study.

“Based on the study, all combinations produce a good immune response in working-age people,” summarised Julkunen.

The main takeaway from the study, he added, is that fears that the vaccines are ineffective against the omicron variant are unfounded.

“It’s true that the immune response has weakened against omicron from what it was previously and that also vaccinated people may get infected, but the likelihood is always lower than for unvaccinated people. People admitted to hospital or intensive care have also largely been unvaccinated.”

Only two of the 328 participants had a vaccine breakthrough infection during the study. The alpha and delta variants were the dominant variants during the study in Finland.

“Judging by that, the protection effectiveness of the vaccines is outright excellent. This also demonstrates that the protective measures in hospitals have been good,” commented Julkunen.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT