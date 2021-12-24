The study compared the incidence of infections among 12-year-olds and 11-year-olds – respectively, the first age group that has and the last age group that has not been offered the vaccines.

MRNA VACCINES seem to provide strong protection against the new coronavirus also for children, suggests a study published yesterday by the Covid-19 Situation Room of the Helsinki Graduate School of Economics (GSE).

“The surprising finding was that in recent weeks the number of infections has been substantially higher, up to two times higher, among 11-year-olds than 12-year-olds,” Mika Kortelainen, a professor of health economics at the University of Turku, commented to YLE on Thursday.

Statistics reveal that infections among the two age groups increased and decreased largely hand in hand until last autumn. The incidence of infections, however, has been much higher among 11-year-olds than among 12-year-olds since the vaccinations of 12–15-year-olds commenced in Finland in August.

The difference is significant enough to indicate that it is not exclusively a consequence of the effects on vaccinations on the readiness to get tested, according to Kortelainen.

“The change that’s apparent in the statistics indeed shows that the difference strongly correlates with the rising vaccine uptake among 12-year-olds,” he analysed for the public broadcasting company.

The difference became more pronounced because of the surge in infections witnessed in the autumn.

“When you don’t have too many coronavirus infections, the benefits of vaccinating children are minimal. However, in a worsening epidemiological situation, where children get a lot of infections, the benefits of vaccinations can be relatively significant,” said Kortelainen.

He believes it would be beneficial to adopt a more proactive stance also on the vaccinations of 5–11-year-olds. While the Finnish government outlined recently that all 5–11-year-olds can be vaccinated, it has yet to issue a strong vaccine recommendation for the age group.

“If the epidemic continues to worsen in the coming days, it’d be better if pupils in the first six years of primary education were moved to remote teaching. Many in junior high, high school and upper-secondary education have already been vaccinated,” viewed Kortelainen.

Established in the first half of 2020 by the Helsinki GSE and VATT Institute for Economic Research, the Covid-19 Situation Room consists of more than 20 researchers from different fields of economics. Helsinki GSE, in turn, is a centre of excellence in economics founded by Aalto University, Hanken School of Economics and the University of Helsinki.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT