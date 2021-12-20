The Finnish government will sit down tomorrow to weigh up its options in the face of the rapidly deteriorating situation amid speculation that it could employ the so-called emergency brake in order to restore control over measures to manage the epidemic from local authorities to the central administration.

PRIME MINISTER Sanna Marin (SDP) on Sunday told on YLE Radio Suomi that no measures can be ruled out in the prevalent, difficult epidemiological situation in Finland.

Marin stated during her regular interview with the public broadcasting company that the most significant change from the present situation would be that the coronavirus passport is shelved temporary to enable authorities to shut down services completely. She declined to speculate on whether the government would prevent restaurants, for example, from using the passport to circumvent restrictions on opening and serving hours.

“It’s clear that the government will introduce restrictions, but in what circumstances is something we’ll evaluate on Tuesday,” she said.

Marin declined to comment on the restrictions in more detail, saying that the government has yet to receive a statement on the situation from the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL). The statement should clarify whether the emergency mechanism has to be employed or whether the situation can be controlled with the tools at the disposal of regional authorities.

One of the issues the government will have to weigh up, she said, is whether the holidays of primary schools should be extended by a couple of days.

Minister of Education Li Andersson (LA) on Sunday viewed that it is not realistic to issue a national remote study recommendation after the holidays. Municipalities, however, have the option to postpone the end of holidays by up to six school days.

“We aren’t preparing any nationwide recommendations regarding this at the Ministry of Culture and Education. These are fully in the hands of municipalities. I’m not aware of any municipalities where these sorts of decisions have been made when it comes to the coronavirus,” she commented to YLE.

Olli Luukkainen, the chairperson of the Trade Union of Education (OAJ), has voiced his opposition to the idea of extending holidays, citing the need of pupils to participate in organised activities and possible problems in student selection.

“We’ve kept schools and education institutions open during the coronavirus pandemic until now with the help of remote teaching. A few-day postponement won’t wipe out the coronavirus from Finland. Is remote teaching no longer an option?” he asked in a press release.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT