NCC has been commissioned by Aalto University to construct two buildings on the university campus area in Otaniemi, Espoo. The order value is approximately SEK 340 million.

The first building will house teaching and research facilities and an event and studio center comprising approximately 6,500 square meters. The second building will house teaching and research facilities with an area of approximately 5,700 square meters, with new premises mainly for the School of Electrical Engineering and the School of Science.

“This project includes many features and installations that meet the current technical and environmental expectations of modern university buildings. It feels very exciting to have the opportunity to expand this well-known campus together with Aalto University,” says Catarina Molén-Runnäs, Head of NCC Building Nordics.

Construction will begin in January 2022 with estimated completion of the project in spring 2023.

The order value is approximately SEK 340 million and it will be registered in the fourth quarter of 2021 in the NCC Building Nordics business area.

Source: NCC