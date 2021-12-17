The last mailing date for domestic parcels is Tuesday, December 21. There will then be four size options available for Christmas parcels: S parcel, M parcel, L parcel and XL parcel.

Next Tuesday , December 21, is the last date to mail Christmas greetings in time.

Parcels can be paid for here, in OmaPosti or at a Posti outlet. Pre-paid parcels can be mailed from any Posti Parcel Locker or Posti outlet.

You can still send your Christmas cards if you add a Plus Sticker next to the domestic no-value indicator stamp, in which case cards can be mailed by Tuesday, December 21, in accordance with the emptying schedules of mailboxes and Posti’s drop-off points. The last mailing date for Christmas cards with only a domestic no-value indicator stamp is Sunday, December 19.

You can check the locations, opening hours and emptying times of all Posti’s service points, mailboxes and drop-off points from Posti's service points on map

Remember the correct address

When sending Christmas greetings, it’s always a good idea to check that each parcel and card has the correct address on it. Each Christmas greeting should include the following information: the recipient’s first and last name, street address and building number, stairway and apartment number, postal code as well as the name of the city/municipality. You can double check the correct format of street names and postal codes at Posti's zip code search. It is also advisable to add the recipient’s phone number to parcels, as this speeds up the sending of the notice of arrival.

Everything you need at Posti Christmas site



Posti’s Christmas site includes all schedules, information and tips related to Christmas greetings. The site also provides information about Postis service points and temporary pickup points set up for the Christmas period.

Source: Posti