YLE on Thursday reported that a foehn wind is expected to push temperatures as high as 7°C in coastal areas of Western Finland on Saturday. Daytime temperatures should remain above the freezing point also in southern parts and hover right below it in northern and eastern parts of the country.

TEMPERATURES in Finland are forecast to remain warm for the next couple of days before dipping notably between Sunday and Monday.

On Monday, however, the country will be sandwiched between a low-pressure and high-pressure system and draw a stream of cold air from the Arctic Sea. This should bring about a notable turnaround in weather.

“Temperatures in the south can be about -10°C on Monday. That represents a big change from the over-zero temperatures of the weekend,” commented Joonas Koskela, a meteorologist at YLE.

Koskela viewed that the sub-zero temperatures should continue throughout next week, giving rise to hopes of snow by Christmas.

“It’s possible. Sunday morning we’re looking at a possibility of blizzards in the south and there may be some on Monday morning, too. If that’s the case, the snow will stay on the ground once the temperature has fallen below zero.”

More snow could fall later next week, too, but at present it seems that any snowfall will be light.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT