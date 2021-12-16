THE DIRECTOR of the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL), Markku Tervahauta , agrees with the government that the third round of coronavirus vaccinations should be pushed forward due to the rapidly spreading omicron variant, reports YLE.

“The [vaccination] pace has been what municipalities are able to pull off. This isn’t something that has hinged on THL or [the National Advisory Committee on Vaccines] KRAR,” he argued to the public broadcasting company.

Minister of Family Affairs and Social Services Krista Kiuru (SDP) voiced her frustration with the sluggish pace of vaccinations on YLE’s A-studio on Tuesday. Almost 83 per cent of the over 12-year-old population have currently received two vaccine injections and 11.5 per cent also the third injection.

“It simply isn’t an option that the vaccination machine doesn’t start,” she declared.

Tervahauta estimated that the third injections could be administered to the entire population during the course of next spring, with municipalities picking up the pace in recent days. The availability of social and health care professionals has emerged as the main obstacle to the vaccination campaign, prompting the government to consider calling on students and retired health care professionals, occupational health care providers and health care organisations.

Minister of Finance Annika Saarikko (Centre) assured to the public broadcasting company yesterday that money will not stand in the way of accelerating the vaccinations.

“This can’t depend on it,” she said. “Our core goal is to protect the health of Finns. And our second important goal is to keep society functioning. Vaccinating, testing and tracing still makes up the same list of important things, just as it has during the entire epidemic.”

Millariikka Rytkönen, the chairperson of the Union of Health and Social Care Professionals in Finland (Tehy), revealed that there is willingness among professionals who have retired or changed careers to contribute to the effort.

“We realised this when we succeeded in recruiting professionals who had left the sector during previous vaccination rounds. It’d now be worthwhile for the central administration to dangle a carrot – that is, money – in front of them.”

She added that turning to former health care professionals is advantageous because it could make it possible to pick up the pace without affecting other health care services.

She also expressed her doubt about the idea of training practical nurses to administer the vaccinations, estimating that it would require that the vaccination decree is amended. The decree presently states that vaccinations can be administered only by physicians, nurses who have completed vaccine administration training, public health nurses, midwives and dentists.

Also students in their final stages of study can administer vaccines.

The Finnish Union of Practical Nurses (Super) has contrastively voiced its support for offering vaccine administration training to practical nurses.

“I assume that the training will happen quickly. There’s no risk whatsoever to patient safety here,” Silja Paavola, the chairperson of Super, assured on YLE TV1 on Wednesday.

Minister of Defence Antti Kaikkonen (Centre) told yesterday that no formal request for assistance has been submitted to the Finnish Defence Forces. The matter is nevertheless under consideration, he added.

“We’ll need to speed up the vaccination pace and now we’re turning also the stone to see if the defence forces could be part of the effort,” he said.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT