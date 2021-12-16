THL is thus calling for entry protocols that are stricter than those outlined on Tuesday by Minister of Family Affairs and Social Services Krista Kiuru (SDP).

THE FINNISH INSTITUTE for Health and Welfare (THL) is prepared to require a negative coronavirus test from all arriving passengers regardless of their vaccination status due to the wider-than-presumed spread of the omicron variant, reports YLE.

Kiuru on Tuesday stated to YLE that in an attempt to limit the spread of the highly transmissible variant, mandatory health inspections could soon be adopted for passengers from, for example, Denmark, Norway and the UK.

The variant is spreading rapidly also in Finland. Helsingin Sanomat on Wednesday wrote that it has accounted for roughly 25 per cent of the infections detected this week in the Hospital District of Helsinki and Uusimaa (HUS), signalling a substantial increase from 6–7 per cent between 6 and 12 December.

“This was expected. Omicron may be the dominant virus also here by Christmas,” said Asko Järvinen, a chief physician at HUS.

The government is today also expected to decide that a recent negative test is required from all passengers arriving from outside the EU and Schengen Area. The Ministry of the Interior will propose that the requirement enter into force on Tuesday, Minister of the Interior Krista Mikkonen (Greens) confirmed to YLE on Wednesday.

Municipalities with border-crossing points such as ports and airports have also been instructed to refer passengers from certain countries to health inspections. THL has proposed in a statement seen by the public broadcasting company that the country list be supplemented at least with Denmark and Nigeria, as well as possibly with Norway and the UK.

Adding Denmark to the list, in turn, would also warrant the addition of Sweden, according to THL.

Mikkonen said to YLE that no decision has yet been made in regards to Sweden. She underscored that first and foremost it is important to make sure sufficient restrictions are in place within the borders given that the infection numbers have already risen.

“What’s pertinent is that the omicron is already here, and it’s important to make sure it can’t spread aggressively within our borders,” she said.

The government is also debating whether to reinstate border controls for traffic within the EU and Schengen Area. “We’re discussing it because the disease situation has exacerbated everywhere and we know that the new omicron variant spreads faster than the others,” explained Mikkonen.

THL also questioned the merits of monitoring passengers from certain countries, reminding that some 11,000–13,000 passengers are arriving every day at Helsinki Airport. Adding Denmark, Nigeria, Norway, Sweden and the UK to the list would effectively mean there is no resources for the monitoring.

Country-specific assessments, it added, will also not suffice to prevent the variant from entering the country because the risk is global.

“Also in Finland, we have detected a couple of omicron-linked chains of infection where the infections can’t be linked to overseas travel, suggesting that we are witnessing budding endemic transmission within the population,” its statement reads according to the public broadcaster.

THL would therefore scrap the country list entirely and replace it with a testing recommendation that applies to all arriving passengers.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT