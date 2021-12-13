Lintilä on Sunday stated to the union of regional newspapers that the government has largely exhausted the funds available during the electoral term, meaning yet another round of cost support would leave it in a difficult situation.

MINISTER of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä (Centre) views that Finland does not have the funds to open further application rounds for business cost support, reports Lännen Media.

The coronavirus passport, he gauged, should significantly reduce the economic detriments caused on businesses by the effort to manage the epidemiological situation by offering them a means to circumvent restrictions. The passport is therefore key also for the management of government finances.

The fifth round of application for cost support is about to start, targeted specifically at companies in the tourism, restaurant and event industries.

Lintilä underscored that the ramifications for business operations should be a consideration whenever issuing recommendations linked to the coronavirus epidemic. Such dialogue, he added, has been fairly sparse between the Ministry of Employment and the Economy and Ministry of Social Affairs and Health.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT