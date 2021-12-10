“You have to understand that the risks of both contracting and transmitting [the virus] are much lower if you’re vaccinated than if you’re not,” he reminded on Thursday.

UTILISING the Covid-19 passport as a means to circumvent restrictions remains justified despite the increase in infections among vaccinated people, views Mika Salminen , the director of health security at the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL).

“So yes, the vaccines do continue to offer good protection, even if it isn’t perfect.”

Salminen on Thursday shed light on the differences between the risk profiles of vaccinated and unvaccinated people in a press conference held by THL and the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health.

The risk of hospitalisation due to the disease is presently the highest – both absolutely and relatively – for unvaccinated young adults and middle-aged people, according to him. Hospitalisations among vaccinated people, in turn, are focused on elderly people with immunodeficiencies and possibly other underlying diseases.

The differences are evidence of the efficacy of vaccines, argued Salminen.

He estimated that the risk of contracting the virus is currently the highest for unvaccinated people who use services that require the coronavirus passport.

“Using a service on grounds of a test [result] means you’re taking the big risk that you’ll contract the virus from someone else who’s unvaccinated or someone who’s vaccinated whose test came back negative for some reason, despite their being contagious.”

His views on the usefulness of the passport were echoed by Liisa-Maria Voipio-Pulkki, the director of strategic affairs at the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health.

“Using the coronavirus passport has a bilateral objective. On the one hand, it makes it possible to keep society open primarily for the vaccinated and, on the other, it reduces the risk for people who’re going to events without the protection [of vaccines],” she said.

Helsingin Sanomat on Thursday pointed out that almost 9,400 new coronavirus infections were reported in Finland between 29 November and 5 December, signalling a jump of 100 per cent from the turn of October and November. The number of infections reported yesterday, 1,781, was the highest for a single day since the onset of the epidemic.

The virus has found its way also into the Parliament House. Reports on Thursday revealed that over 20 people, including lawmakers and parliamentary officials, have been ordered to isolate due to exposure to the virus.

Pertti Rauhio, the administrative director of the Finnish Parliament, said the timing of the exposure is especially challenging because lawmakers are yet to debate the budget draft for next year and the final bills of the year. Approving the budget draft alone, he told, could require up to hundreds of votes next week and the week after that.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT