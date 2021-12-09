Mara on Wednesday argued that the food delivery platform has established a dominant market position that enables it to influence prices and terms and conditions of contracts without risking losing a significant number of customers to rival delivery service providers.

THE FINNISH Hospitality Association (Mara) has announced it will request an inquiry into the contract terms of Wolt from the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority (KKV).

Veli-Matti Aittoniemi, a deputy managing director at Mara, said Wolt has a clause in its standard contract under which restaurants must sell their food at the same price regardless of whether the customer is dining in the restaurant or having a courier deliver the food to their home. Restaurants are thereby prevented from charging extra to cover the commission of the delivery platform.

“Wolt’s contracts have a strict clause that restricts pricing, and the commission it charges from restaurants is typically up to 30 per cent of the price of the restaurant food,” he commented in a press release. “When you combine these factors, it leads to food delivered by Wolt not being profitable sales for restaurants.”

“We want the authority to investigate whether such a clause can be demanded by a company with as commanding a market position as Wolt. We don’t wish to interfere in anything else,” he added to YLE.

Mara, he told, has conducted a survey that found that the delivery platform has a 42-per-cent share of the home delivery market for restaurant food in Finland. The share is even higher, 55 per cent, in the capital region.

“The survey doesn’t tell the absolute truth, but it does point in the direction that the market share is very large.”

Aittoniemi pointed out that many restaurants have had no choice but to agree to the contract terms in order to generate sales and provide work for their employees amid the difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Wolt has responded to the complaint by insisting that its contract terms are not in violation of any competition laws.

“Our understanding is that our practices and contract terms are naturally legal and also in line with the interests of customers who order restaurant food,” Henrik Pankakoski, the country manager for Finland at Wolt, wrote in an e-mail to YLE.

The service provider confirmed that it prohibits restaurants from charging extra for food delivered to customers by external couriers, citing simplicity and transparency. It also pointed out that the clause does not prevent restaurants from pricing their food however they like.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT