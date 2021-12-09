The Finnish Meteorological Institute (FMI) on Wednesday reported that temperatures are expected to start rising in western parts of the country on Thursday. “The temperatures won’t rise above zero, but the weather will be warmer than -10°C,” Ville Siiskonen , a meteorologist on duty at FMI, stated to STT.

THE WEATHER will become warmer toward the weekend in Finland.

Temperatures were nearly 20 degrees below the freezing point even in southern parts of the country as recently as on Tuesday.

On Friday, the mercury is forecast to hover between -5°C and -10°C in western parts of the country and between -10°C and -15°C in Lapland. A warmer air mass is arriving in the country the following day, delivering snow and freezing rain and possibly making road conditions challenging for motorists.

FMI expects next week to be significantly warmer than this week. Siiskonen said to the news agency that temperatures could rise above the freezing point also in southern parts of Lapland.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT