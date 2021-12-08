The sales of old dwellings brokered by real estate agencies increasing by almost two per cent from the previous year, pushing up prices in all of the largest cities and major population centres except for municipalities surrounding the capital region and municipalities in Eastern Finland.

PRELIMINARY DATA from Statistics Finland indicates that the prices of old dwellings in housing companies crept up by 3.6 per cent year-on-year in October.

The most significant price increases were recorded in Helsinki (6.9%) and Tampere (4.9%). Also Espoo, Kauniainen, Oulu and Turku registered hikes of over four per cent from the previous year, according to the data.

Eastern Finland stands out also from a longer-term standpoint. While the prices of old dwellings in housing companies have surged by almost 15 per cent in southern parts and stayed roughly unchanged in northern and western parts of the country, they have plummeted by almost 20 per cent in Eastern Finland.

Statistics Finland has also revised its data on real estate sales from the first half of the year, confirming that the market has picked up notably from the slowdown caused by the restrictions on business and social life adopted in the spring of 2020. The number of sales in the second quarter of the year was 45 per cent higher than last year, following an increase of 41 per cent in the largest cities and one of 49 per cent outside the largest cities.

The total value of sales stood at 10.5 billion euros between January and June, representing an increase of almost 40 per cent from the first six months of 2020.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT