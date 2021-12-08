Iltalehti on Tuesday revealed that a general government directive updated late last month states that the government and staff at its ministers are encouraged to avoid contact as soon as they have been notified of exposure to the virus.

PRIME MINISTER Sanna Marin (SDP) broke internal government instructions by going to a nightclub after being notified of her exposure to the new coronavirus on Saturday, reports Helsingin Sanomat.

The course of action for anyone voluntarily avoiding contact, the directive elaborates, should be the same as for a quarantine ordered by a physician of infectious diseases.

Helsingin Sanomat reported yesterday, citing a government spokesperson, that the directive has been made available government and ministry employees through, for example, internal communication channels. There are no separate directives for ministers, but they are provided more detailed instructions on a case-by-case basis.

Marin on Monday told that the text messages instructing her to avoid contact did not reach her on Saturday.

She was notified of the exposure by her state secretary, Henrik Haapajärvi, at around 7.20pm on Saturday. Haapajärvi told Helsingin Sanomat that she did not advise the prime minister to avoid contact with others and said there would be no need for special measures due to the exposure.

Marin has admitted that she should have used better judgement and checked the instructions a second time.

It remains unknown whether the prime minister and her state secretary were familiar with the general instructions, according to Helsingin Sanomat.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT