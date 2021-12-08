YLE on Wednesday reported that a total of 54 patients are presently in intensive care with the coronavirus disease, highlighting that most of the patients are being treated outside the Hospital District of Helsinki and Uusimaa (HUS).

Matti Reinikainen, a professor of intensive care medicine at the University of Eastern Finland, said the trend in admissions to intensive care has been rising in hospital districts except for HUS. The number of admissions has been particularly high, for example, in the special responsibility area of Oulu University Hospital.

He described the nationwide situation as challenging, as over 50 patients take up about 20 per cent of the intensive care capacity in Finland.

“Practical experience has shown that there’s only a limited amount of reserve capacity. If a significant share of intensive care beds are taken for a long period of time, special arrangements will be needed,” he said to the public broadcasting company.

Finnish hospital districts have already had to postpone non-urgent operations and transfer patients to other districts. A coronavirus-related hospitalisation lasts an average of 11 days, according to YLE.

Reinikainen estimated that the demand for intensive care could increase further in light of the high number of infections detected in Finland. A surge in infections, he reminded, is typically visible in demand for hospital resources two weeks later.

“The Christmas and New Year’s season is approaching and that’s when hospital staff dimensioning is already low,” he pointed out. “The current trajectory unfortunately suggests that the situation will become more complicated. Let’s hope that the tighter restrictions will start having an impact.”

Aleksi Teivainen – HT