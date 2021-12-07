Based on a request from the National Supervisory Authority for Welfare and Health, Customs has conducted preliminary investigations into sales of alcohol from other European countries to Finland. The investigations are now complete, and criminal charges will be considered next.

Customs has subjected two companies registered abroad to preliminary investigations. The investigations aimed to establish whether persons active in the companies committed an alcohol offence as prescribed by the Criminal Code of Finland in selling, distributing or handing over alcoholic beverages to Finland. Customs has investigated the cases as comprising aggravated alcohol offences, and considered persons responsible in the companies as criminal suspects.

Customs has now completed the investigations, and the matter will be forwarded to the prosecutor for consideration of charges.

Customs will not release any detailed information on the investigations at this stage.

Source: Finnish Customs