The amendment to the communicable diseases act would effectively make the vaccinations mandatory possibly under the threat of loss of pay.

THE FINNISH PARLIAMENT will this week mull over a legislative amendment that would signal a step toward decreeing that nurses, physicians and other social and health care professionals must be vaccinated against Covid-19, reports Helsingin Sanomat.

Drafted at the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, the amendment would oblige employers in the social and health care industry to make sure that their employees pose as low as possible a risk of infection to patients they come in close contact with.

A draft bill seen by the newspaper reveals that employers would have to make sure that especially staff and students who treat elderly and other high-risk patients have either a natural or vaccine-induced immunity against Covid-19. Personnel who do not meet the requirement could be utilised to treat such patients only for special reasons.

The natural immunity must not have been obtained more than six months ago.

Helsingin Sanomat on Sunday also wrote that the amendment is set to be implemented as soon as possible and stay in effect until the end of 2022. Social and health care professionals would be given a month-long transition period to get vaccinated.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT