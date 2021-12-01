Other than vehicle loans made up 215 million euros of the total, following a month-on-month increase of almost 16 per cent.

HOUSEHOLDS in Finland took out about 320 million euros in unsecured consumer credit in October, representing an increase of five per cent from September and one of 15.5 per cent from October 2020, according to the Bank of Finland .

The spike in drawdowns coincided with the expiry of a temporary interest-rate cap imposed by the government on consumer credit. The average interest rate on new unsecured consumer credit, excluding vehicle loans, consequently rose by 0.55 percentage points from the previous month to 8.34 per cent.

The popularity of unsecured consumer loans increased particularly at institutions other than banks, the loans of which had an average interest rate of more than 11 per cent in October.

Finnish households had a total consumer credit burden of 16.6 billion euros at the end of October.

The Bank of Finland also reported that the total value of housing loans fell by 111 million euros month-on-month to 1.9 billion euros in October. Almost one-tenth (9.3%) of the loans were buy-to-let loans.

The stock of housing loans stood at 106.3 billion euros and the annual growth rate at 4.1 per cent.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT