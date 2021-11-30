The early peak season has been a busy time for the online store, as is evident from the sheer number of parcels Posti has delivered. During Thursday and Friday of the Black Friday week, Posti delivered over 100,000 parcels more than last year at the corresponding time. More than 1.5 million parcels were delivered last week.

The increase in online shopping activity, brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, is here to stay and the trade is moving online permanently.

“The Christmas season is the busiest time of the year for us, and all the delivery types have seen growth: parcels are delivered to people’s homes, for pickup and to mail slots. Our renewed home delivery has been extremely popular, having increased by 60% compared to last year. It’s heart-warming to see how much this growth benefits small businesses in Finland as well. We believe the number of parcels, as usual, will increase as we approach Christmas,” says Tommi Kässi, COO of Posti.

According to Kässi, Posti’s record-breaking work last week went well.

“We’ll do our best to ensure all customers get their parcels delivered fast and where they want them. The peak season preparations began early this year. However, the ever-changing COVID-19 situation and the restrictions that come with it have made it challenging to predict the number of parcels. Many of our customers want to avoid busy stores and order directly to their homes instead.”

Posti has prepared for the season by, for example, opening 101 temporary pickup points across Finland, increasing transport frequency and hiring thousands of Christmas workers. Posti delivers parcels every day of the week in the biggest cities during the peak season. Posti has been building a more extensive Retail Network throughout the year, opening 5–10 new parcel lockers each week. There are now 400 more parcel lockers than a year ago. This year, Posti has already opened 100 new outlets offering personal service. Posti now has nearly 3,300 service points.

Domestic parcels will reach their recipients by Christmas if they are mailed by December 21. You can leave a pre-paid parcel in any Posti parcel locker or Posti outlet. For more information about the Christmas delivery schedule, see www.posti.fi/en/private/christmas.

