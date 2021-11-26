Niinistö on Thursday pointed out in a statement distributed by his office that the recommendations and restrictions to rein in the epidemic have been stepped up in the past week, with the expectation that they will be tightened further in the near future.

THE INDEPENDENCE DAY Reception of President Sauli Niinistö has been cancelled due to the eroding coronavirus situation in Finland.

Another reason for the cancellation, he stated, is “a gap in the legislation” that prevents using the so-called coronavirus passport at public-sector events, such as the Independence Day Reception.

The legislation states that the passport can be adopted only in circumstances where the operations of the adopter are targeted by restrictions – for example, by a restaurant that is subject to restrictions on serving and opening hours. The restaurant would be able to circumvent the restrictions by prohibiting entry for anyone not in possession of the passport.

A decision was made to also cancel the event for war veterans and members of Lotta Svärd Association, a voluntary auxiliary paramilitary organisation for women dating back to the early 1920s.

The Office of the President will send personal letters of apology to everyone invited to this year’s events.

The Independence Day Reception was to be held for a considerably smaller number of people than usual, with no more than 200 invitations set to go out. Niinistö revealed last week that among the guests would be health care professionals, volunteers and some representatives of culture and sports.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT