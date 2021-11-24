The Christmas season is the busiest time of the year for Posti, and people are starting to buy Christmas presents even earlier. Parcel traffic starts to increase at the latest on Black Friday – which this year falls on Friday, November 26 – and this development will reach its peak at Christmas. There is currently a lot of parcel traffic and online shopping is active, but Finns have also returned to shopping centers and to using services to an increasing extent.

On November 25, Posti will open 101 temporary pickup points around Finland for the peak season. Some of the temporary pickup points are Posti’s own and some are operated by Posti’s partners. The temporary pickup points will be placed near the most popular parcel lockers, which minimizes the distance recipients will have to travel to the temporary pickup point if the original parcel locker is full. Parcels can also be ordered to be delivered directly to a temporary pickup point, and it’s also possible to return online purchases to temporary pickup points. In-person service is provided at all temporary pickup points, which means that an employee will be there to hand over parcels and help with returns if needed.

In addition to temporary pickup points, customers are also served at 3,300 service points throughout Finland

The planning for Posti’s peak season already began in the first months of this year, and 5–10 new parcel lockers have been opened every week this year. There are now 400 more parcel lockers and 100 more in-person service points than last year. In addition to the more extensive retail network and the temporary pickup points, Posti is also preparing for the Christmas season by increasing the shelf space at its service points.

“Christmas is an important holiday for Finns, and we are doing everything we can to ensure smooth parcel deliveries and a great Christmas spirit. There will definitely be very many parcels delivered this year, which means that there may not always be space for your parcel at the pickup location chosen for it. If this happens, we will route the parcel to the nearest available pickup point. If you feel that the parcel has been sent too far away or to a completely wrong place, you can always contact us using the OmaPosti chat service or by calling us, and we will sort out the situation,” says Tommi Kässi, Posti’s Vice President for Parcel and eCommerce.

Posti encourages its customers to pick up their parcels as soon as possible to free up space for new parcels arriving at parcel lockers, pickup points and Posti outlets.

Sunday parcel deliveries start on Black Friday

To speed up its parcel delivery, Posti is also adding some extra deliveries. On Black Friday, November 26, Posti will start delivering parcels to the most popular parcel lockers seven days a week. Parcels will be picked up and delivered to recipients on four Sundays: November 28, December 5, December 12 and December 19. The seven-day parcel delivery covers about half of the entire population. In addition to the capital region, Sunday deliveries cover Jyväskylä, Kuopio, Lahti, Oulu, Pori, Seinäjoki, Tampere and Turku. Parcel home deliveries are also expected to increase late in the year.

You can check the locations of all Posti service points, such as Posti outlets, parcel lockers and temporary pickup points here.

Source: Posti