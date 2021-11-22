Today, November 22 , Posti has opened a fully modernized main post office in the Postitalo building, located next to the Helsinki Central Railway Station. The new main post office will have extended opening hours (8–20) for both private individuals and business customers, plus all of Posti’s services under the same roof.

“The new main post office will be open from early morning to late evening, and it is easy to get to by public transport, on foot or by car. Having good parking facilities is especially important to entrepreneurs. The new store will be accessible and have different kinds of services available. Our competent staff will gladly serve you in person or you can choose self-service. We wanted to make sending, receiving and returning parcels as easy and smooth as possible,” says Arttu Hollmérus, who is responsible for Posti’s parcel and e-commerce business.

The official opening celebration will be held on Black Friday, November 26, and there will be entertainment throughout the day, during the store’s opening hours.

“Opening the main post office in Helsinki’s city center has received a lot of positive feedback from our customers. It is great to get to encounter our customers at this iconic and central location. I warmly welcome all to visit our new main post office. Doors opened today and we will be officially celebrating our opening throughout Black Friday, November 26,” says Hollmérus.

Source: Posti