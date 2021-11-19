The Governmen t proposes that the President of the Republic approve the designation of the National Cyber Security Centre operating under the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency as Finland’s National Coordination Centre in the EU network of coordination centres.

The new role would improve the opportunities of the Cyber Security Centre to support Finnish business and industry based on cyber security. Cooperation with an EU-wide network would strengthen the role of the National Cyber Security Centre and support the development of the Finnish cyber security branch.

The designation is based on the Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council establishing the European Cybersecurity Industrial, Technology and Research Competence Centre and the Network of National Coordination Centres. The Regulation entered into force on 28 June 2021. It aims at deepening the cooperation between the public and private sectors and the research community in the field of cyber security.

As the national coordination centre, the Cyber Security Centre would take on new duties laid down in the Regulation. Its task would be to establish a community of national level stakeholders and coordinate its operations. It would also operate as Finland's contact point in the Network of the Coordination Centres.

The Cyber Security Centre is already responsible for many of the tasks laid down in the regulation for the National Coordination Centres.

Above all, the National Coordination Centre is a strategic investment in improving the Finnish cyber security expertise. The appointment of the Cyber Security Centre as the Coordination Centre will support the objectives set out in Finland’s Cyber Security Strategy and the Government Resolution on the Cyber Security Development Programme.

What's next?

The President of the Republic is to approve the legislative amendments related to the designation of the Cyber Security Centre as Finland’s National Coordination Centre in the EU network for cyber security matters on Friday, 19 November 2021.

The Acts are proposed to enter into force on Wednesday, 1 December 2021.

Source: Ministry of Transport and Communications