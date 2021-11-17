The Regional State Administrative Agency (AVI) for Southern Finland is presently formulating a decision in accordance with a proposal from the regional coronavirus coordination group to impose restrictions on public gatherings possibly across Uusimaa, the most populous region of Finland.

THE WORSENING epidemiological situation is threatening to undermine the capacity of hospitals in the Hospital District of Helsinki and Uusimaa (HUS), reports Helsingin Sanomat.

The content and scope of the restrictions are to be specified as the decision-making process moves forward and the expert reports and statements have been examined by AVI for Southern Finland. It is possible, for example, that the attendance of public events is limited to a pre-determined percentage of maximum capacity.

Event organisers and venues, though, will be able to circumvent the restrictions by requiring that all attendees are in possession of the coronavirus pass.

Helsingin Sanomat reported yesterday that a decision on the restrictions is to be made on Thursday, 18 November. It is set to enter into effect a week later, on 25 November.

New restrictions on public gatherings are on the drawing board also in other parts of the country, according to the newspaper. Officials in Pirkanmaa are mulling over a proposal to make using the coronavirus pass a prerequisite for organising allow high-risk events without pre-designated seats. Similar restrictions are also being prepared for the North Ostrobothnia Hospital District by AVI for Northern Finland.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT