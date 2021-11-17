Helena Laakso , a meteorologist at the Finnish Meteorological Institute (FMI), on Tuesday told Helsingin Sanomat that the possibility of snow depends on a low-pressure system that is tracking over southern and central parts of the country over the weekend.

While temperatures are not expected to drop low enough for snow on Saturday, they should drop close to the freezing point on Sunday.

“Snow may fall over the weekend also in the south. It’s currently looking like it could indeed fall all the way down south,” she confirmed to the daily newspaper, declining to estimate whether or not enough snow could accumulate to meet the criteria for first snow cover.

“We shall see how much will come.”

She also encouraged motorists to prepare for the possibility of snow. “If you’re driving around over the weekend, it’d be good to prepare for the possibility of snow.”

Presently the southernmost regions with a snow cover are Kainuu and Ostrobothnia. The cover is the thickest in Northern Lapland. Most of the country, however, remains without a snow cover as temperatures have remained above seasonal averages, hovering around 7°C instead of the average of roughly 4°C in southern regions, for example.

Statistics from FMI reveal that Helsinki has on average received its first snow cover on 18 November.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT