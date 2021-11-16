The operations of restaurants will therefore be restricted in a total of 12 regions or hospital districts as of Wednesday, 17 November.

THE FINNISH GOVERNMENT has decided to expand its restrictions on restaurant operations to four additional regions: Kanta-Häme, North Ostrobothnia, Pirkanmaa and Länsi-Pohja Healthcare District.

Restaurants in such regions will be required to stop serving alcohol by 12am and close their doors by 1am. They will also be required to assign a seat to each customer and be prohibited from taking in more than 50 per cent of their usual full capacity if they engage primarily in the sales of alcohol or 75 per cent if they engage primarily in the sales of food.

The restrictions will remain in effect until the end of the year. They can be circumvented by adopting the coronavirus pass.

The Finnish Hospitality Association (Mara) on Monday announced it will submit an appeal against the decision with the Chancellor of Justice. The appeal, it argued, is warranted because the government is doing more to protect the right of citizens to not get vaccinated than the right of business owners, employees and their families to livelihood.

“The government decision is neither necessary nor proportionate as required in the constitution and act on communicable diseases,” its press release reads.

YLE on Monday wrote that the coming days should reveal how regional authorities respond to calls from the government for measures such as limiting the attendance of events and public gatherings.

Minister of Family Affairs and Social Services Krista Kiuru (SDP), for example, recently encouraged regional authorities to target restrictions at unvaccinated residents. The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) and Regional State Administrative Agencies (AVI), in turn, have demanded that the government ramp up its restrictions on restaurants.

The government adopted a new hybrid strategy for managing the epidemic on Monday. The strategic re-alignment signalled the scrapping of the three epidemiological phases – the baseline, acceleration and community transmission phase – and the adoption of a new designation, community transmission area. The designation is based on factors such as holes in the vaccination coverage, growing burden on social and health care resources, and eroding service capacity.

