Minister of the Environment and Climate Change Krista Mikkonen (Greens) on Saturday estimated that the summit failed to produce solutions to certain key challenges, even though it did re-affirm commitment to the goals laid down in the Paris Agreement.

THE OUTCOME of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, has been met with a mix of disappointment and somewhat muted optimism in Finland.

“There is an enormous amount of work for us to do in order to limit temperature rise to 1.5 degrees. Progress toward the objective will be assessed annually in the future. The importance of adapting will be emphasised further. The nature and climate crisis must be solved together,” she tweeted in the immediate aftermath of the summit.

The objective, she gauged, remains possible.

“The clock is ticking, and the next years will be critical. That is why we need constant pressure for ramping up climate actions especially in the 2020s, and the newly decided annual assessments will deliver this,” she added in a press release from the Ministry of the Environment.

Ville Niinistö (Greens), a Member of the European Parliament, reminded that the conference itself did not solve the climate crisis, nor did it have the authority to do so.

“Countries and groups of countries brought their commitments to the conference, and their sufficiency was simply evaluated. The significant decision was: the commitments will be examined once a year, rather than once every five years, in the future.”

The agreement has come under criticism particularly because of the last-minute compromise made on the section on coal-fired thermal power at the request of China and India. The section originally stated that the use of coal would be phased out, but the approved final section refers instead to phasing down.

“May I just say to all delegates, I apologise for the way this process has unfolded. I also understand the deep disappointment but I think, as you have noted, it’s also vital that we protect this package,” said Alok Sharma, the chairperson of COP26.

Mikkonen reminded that the agreement nevertheless marks the first time the reduction of coal use for power generation has been mentioned in a document put together by the UN.

“It is an important signal, even if we had hoped for a firmer wording,” she said.

The Confederation of Finnish Enterprises (EK) also commented on the agreement thrashed out at the summit, drawing attention to the significance of finding an agreement on global market mechanisms. Jyri Häkämies, the director general at EK, said it is encouraging that the gradual ramping up of emissions reduction targets is having the desired impact and that the targets will be revisited as soon as next year.

“Even though there is plenty of work to achieve the 1.5-degree limit,” he said.

“It is also important that progress was made on what were expected to be difficult questions about the international trading of emission credits, even if the rules are a bit wishy-washy,” added Häkämies. “Establishing rules for the international market mechanisms alone is important for industries, but in the future progress will have to be made also on pricing emissions.”

Osmo Soininvaara, a veteran member of the Green League, said he is disappointment with the outcome.

“The common objective of heating up the globe by 2.4 degrees was adopted in Glasgow. I feel sorry for the young people of today and, first and foremost, their children,” he commented on Twitter on Saturday.

