The national #TaasMennään (#LetsGoAgain) public transport campaign, carried out through inter-authority collaboration, will be put on hold as of 12 November 2021 due to the deteriorated COVID-19 situation in Finland. The campaign will continue as soon as the situation improves. The purpose of the campaign is to encourage passengers to return to public transport.

The #TaasMennään campaign started on 5 November 2021. It was scheduled to a time when the restrictions and the recommendation on remote work have been lifted and the vaccination coverage in Finland has reached around 80 percent.

The decision to put the campaign on hold was made on the basis of the assessment by the health authorities that the epidemiological situation has deteriorated in many regions and further measures are needed to reduce the number of infections. Reaching the national target of 80 percent vaccination coverage alone is not enough to set the development of the epidemic on a downward course. The decision on the recommendations and restrictions needed to curb it will be made in the regions.

The Ministry of Transport and Communications encourages to use public transport services in line with the health security guidelines.

“If we look after each other, we can use public transport services and ensure health security. Get vaccinated, wear a face mask, avoid crowds and stay at home if you’re sick,” says Communications Director Susanna Niinivaara.

For the time being, the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare recommends the use of face masks in public transport throughout the country. Transport service providers must continue to ensure that measures are in place to safeguard health security.

The #TaasMennään campaign is a joint effort of the Ministry of Transport and Communications, the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom, the Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency and the Finland Forward communications team at the Prime Minister’s Office.

Source: Ministry of Transport and Communications