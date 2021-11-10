HUS on Tuesday argued in a press release that it must raise its crisis management capacity in response to the prevalent situation.

THE HOSPITAL DISTRICT of Helsinki and Uusimaa (HUS) has raised its level of readiness to the second level due to the epidemiological situation exacerbating in and outside Finland, per a decision made by acting CEO Markku Mäkijärvi .

The task force coordinating the effort to control the coronavirus epidemic in the capital region recommended earlier yesterday that the government introduce stricter restrictions on the opening and serving hours or restaurants. Also it pointed to the worsening epidemiological situation, the slowdown in vaccination rates and mounting burden on special health care resources.

HUS as a three-tiered readiness system.

A move to the second tier, its readiness strategy outlines, is required if an unusually serious or long-lasting local or operational disruption is affecting the operational preconditions and threatening its ability to produce services in one or several health care districts. The hospital district will also adopt a number of extraordinary measures in its hospitals and clinical facilities, including the transfer or functions and re-allocation of resources.

It is obvious that extraordinary management, decision-making and communication solutions are required to control the situation, according to HUS.

HUS also reported that the hospitalisations of people who have received two doses of a coronavirus vaccine increased slightly last week. The majority of such patients, however, are part of groups that are at heightened risk of the disease due to their age, medication or medical condition.

“It is known that vaccine protection is weaker for these groups than for healthy working-age and young people,” reminded Eeva Ruotsalainen, a deputy chief physician at HUS.

“Third vaccine doses are necessary for over 60-year-olds and anyone who is part of a risk group due to an illness or medication, and everyone for whom the third dose is recommended should take it without delay.”

Aleksi Teivainen – HT